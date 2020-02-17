Arts & Entertainment

Filmmaker Spike Lee joins South Side church service during NBA All-Star Weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Director Spike Lee spoke at a church service on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning.

The filmmaker and creator of "Chi-Raq," a movie about a group of women organizing against violence on the city's South Side, came to town for the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Lee spoke at Saint Sabina's Church, sharing a message for parents of children who aspire to be filmmakers.

"Give them guidance, and let them know the pitfalls and how hard this industry is, just art in general. But do not kill their dream, " Lee said.

Lee, who has ties to Chicago, also told the congregation that he considers Saint Sabina his spiritual home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentauburn greshamall star gamechurchspike lee
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News