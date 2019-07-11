2019 ESPYS: Who won big at the 2019 ESPY Awards

NFL Offensive ROY, Pro Bowler and now the #ESPYS Breakthrough Player of the Year!



It’s been a good year for Saquon Barkley.



(📍 @CENTURY21) pic.twitter.com/ZFo1NIo9Ko — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 11, 2019

“I love Duke. Wish I could’ve stayed a second year, but I had other things to do.”



Zion making everyone laugh after winning the ESPY for Best College Athlete 😂 pic.twitter.com/wb0qEFlQxX — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

Athletes and celebrities gathered in Los Angeles Wednesday evening for the ESPY Awards, one of the biggest nights in sports. Here's who won big:Christian Yelich, Milwaukee BrewersTrae Young, Atlanta HawksNaomi Osaka - US Open, Australian OpenKyler Murray, Oklahoma Football - 2018 Heisman Trophy WinnerRachel Garcia, UCLA Softball - USA Softball Collegiate Player of the YearSabrina Ionescu, Oregon WBB - 2019 Wooden Award Winner(New Orleans Saints) passed Peyton Manning's 71,940 career passing yards to move into first place on the all-time list; most completions in NFL history, 6,300+ completions passes Brett FavreSabrina Ionescu (Oregon Basketball) recorded her 13th triple-double. She now holds the men's and women's NCAA basketball record for triple doubles. She surpassed Kyle Collinsworth's mark of 12 in four seasons at BYU. She also broke the Division I men's and women's record in a single season in the Ducks' 96-78 win over Southern California (7) breaking former BYU guard Kyle CollinsworthKlay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) broke the NBA 3-point record in a game with 14, passing Stephen Curry's previous markMatthew Boling became the first-ever high schooler to break 10 seconds in the 100-meter dash, dropping a 9.98Breanna Stewart, Seattle StormSimone Biles, GymnastMikaela Shiffrin, US SkiingPatrick Mahomes, Kansas City ChiefsChristian Yelich, Milwaukee BrewersAlex Ovechkin, Washington CapitalsBreanna Stewart, Seattle StormBrooks KoepkaBrooke HendersonSerena WilliamsRoger FedererKyle BuschSam KerrLionel MessiZlatan IbrahimovicDaniel Cormier