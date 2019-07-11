espy awards

2019 ESPYS: Who won big at the 2019 ESPY Awards

NFL player Saquon Barkley, of the New York Giants, accepts the best breakthrough athlete award at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Athletes and celebrities gathered in Los Angeles Wednesday evening for the ESPY Awards, one of the biggest nights in sports. Here's who won big:

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

WINNER: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Naomi Osaka - US Open, Australian Open



BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE
WINNER: Zion Williamson, Duke MBB - 2019 Wooden Award Winner
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma Football - 2018 Heisman Trophy Winner
Rachel Garcia, UCLA Softball - USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon WBB - 2019 Wooden Award Winner



BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) passed Peyton Manning's 71,940 career passing yards to move into first place on the all-time list; most completions in NFL history, 6,300+ completions passes Brett Favre

Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon Basketball) recorded her 13th triple-double. She now holds the men's and women's NCAA basketball record for triple doubles. She surpassed Kyle Collinsworth's mark of 12 in four seasons at BYU. She also broke the Division I men's and women's record in a single season in the Ducks' 96-78 win over Southern California (7) breaking former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth

Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) broke the NBA 3-point record in a game with 14, passing Stephen Curry's previous mark

Matthew Boling became the first-ever high schooler to break 10 seconds in the 100-meter dash, dropping a 9.98

BEST COMEBACK
WINNER: St. Louis Blues

PAT TILLMAN AWARD FOR SERVICE
WINNER: Kirstie Ennis

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE

WINNER: Alex Morgan, USWNT

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Simone Biles, Gymnast

Mikaela Shiffrin, US Skiing

BEST COACH
WINNER: Jim Calhoun, UConn/St. Joseph

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Best NHL Player: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka

Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Driver: Kyle Busch

Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr

Best International Men's Soccer Player: Lionel Messi

Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier

