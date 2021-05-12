Chicago Bears

2021 Chicago Bears full schedule released by NFL

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Bears 2021 schedule to be released Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears' 2021 full season schedule was released by the NFL on Wednesday.

For the first time ever, the NFL and the Bears will play a 17-game regular season schedule.

The Bears already know who they will play in 2021, with games against the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings both home and away. At home, the Bears will play the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. On the road, they will play the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and the defensing Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RELATED: Sources: Chicago Bears voted against 17-game season

The Bears will play the Los Angeles Rams in a Sunday night game to start the season on September 12.

Bears 2021 Schedule (all times Central)

Preseason

Saturday, Aug. 14 VS. MIAMI DOLPHINS, Noon

Saturday, Aug. 21 VS. BUFFALO BILLS, Noon

Saturday, Aug. 28 at Tennessee Titans, 6:00 p.m.

Regular season

Sunday, Sept. 12 at Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19 VS. CINCINNATI BENGALS, Noon

Sunday, Sept. 26 at Cleveland Browns, Noon

Sunday, Oct. 3 VS. DETROIT LIONS, Noon

Sunday, Oct. 10 at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:05 p.m.*

Sunday, Oct. 17 VS. GREEN BAY PACKERS, Noon*

Sunday, Oct. 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m.*

Sunday, Oct. 31 VS. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS, Noon*

Monday, Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:15 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sunday, Nov. 21 VS. BALTIMORE RAVENS, Noon*

Thursday, Nov. 25 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 VS. ARIZONA CARDINALS, Noon*

Sunday, Dec. 12 at Green Bay Packers, 7:20 p.m.*

Monday, Dec. 20 VS. MINNESOTA VIKINGS, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26 at Seattle Seahawks, 3:05 p.m.*

Sunday, Jan. 2 VS. NEW YORK GIANTS, Noon*

Sunday, Jan. 9 at Minnesota Vikings, Noon*

Last season, the Bears went 8-8 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the New Orleans Saints. The Bears go into the season with new options at quarterback, with veteran free agent signing Andy Dalton and their first round draft pick Justin Fields.
The full 2021 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+ and NFL Network.

Monday Night Football kicks off with Ravens v. Raiders matchup

Also starting at 7 p.m. CT, fans can visit nfl.com/tickets to purchase single-game tickets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagochicago bearsnflsoldier field
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO BEARS
Twin brother of Bears RB dies after electrocuted in N.C., police say
Police: Brother of Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen found dead in North Carolina
Chicago Bears cut left tackle Charles Leno after trading up to select Teven Jenkins
NFL draft 2021: Biggest offseason questions, team needs, rookie battles for all 32 teams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds gather downtown to protest Israeli actions in Palestine
Video shows Skokie courthouse attack that injured 4 deputies
Emergency program to give $50 off internet bill opens today
Lawyer for 3 men killed in Starved Rock explosion raises questions
Where to find vaccines for young teens
Northwestern University athletic director resigns
Smelling and tasting again after COVID
Show More
New $6M ad campaign announced to drive tourists to Illinois
Elmwood Park man loses life savings in bank remote access scam
Cook Co. homeowner received nearly $2K refund thanks to phone bank
Illinois bill banning hair discrimination in schools inspired by boy, 4
Activists fight to keep Mercy Hospital full-service
More TOP STORIES News