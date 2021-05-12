Monday Night Football kicks off with Ravens v. Raiders matchup | Full NFL schedule to be announced

The first Monday Night Football game of the NFL's 2021 season kicks off on Sept. 13 with a terrific matchup as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN's Mike Greenberg made this exclusive announcement on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.
EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Monday Night Football’s week 1 matchup will be the #Ravens vs the #Raiders! @Espngreeny@ESPN@NFL https://t.co/Ri3iILSj2X pic.twitter.com/bkUSdUqFm2— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 12, 2021
The Ravens have been a playoff team in each season since they drafted quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018. The Raiders, meanwhile, are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time in coach Jon Gruden's four-year tenure. The matchup is expected to mark the first regular-season game with fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
The full 2021 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+ and NFL Network.
Don't miss the first look at the entire 17-game regular-season schedule and an in-depth analysis of every team and division.
Also starting at 8 p.m. ET, fans can visit nfl.com/tickets to purchase single-game tickets.
The NFL has added an extra season game this year with a goal of filling stadiums with fans this fall.
Here are the Week 1 games scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12:
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET
- New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET
- Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. ET
- San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET
- Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET
- Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET
- Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET
- Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m.
- Denver Broncos at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET
ESPN contributed to this report.