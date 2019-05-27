Another horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park - 26th this season

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Another racehorse has been euthanized at Santa Anita Park, the 26th since the racing season began in December.The unusual number of horse deaths at the track this season has sparked controversy and criticism from animal advocates, and a re-examination of the sport in California.Kochees, a 9-year-old gelding, was put down Sunday after suffering a leg injury in Saturday's sixth race, the track confirmed."Every attempt was made to save him, but he was euthanized earlier today," track spokesman Mike Willman said.Racing had been shut down at the park in March after a string of 21 horse deaths due to injury since the Dec. 26 start of the racing season.After reopening, the park went several weeks without a fatality, but additional deaths have sparked new reviews of the sport by the California Horse Racing Board as well as the state Legislature.