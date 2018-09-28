SPORTS

Addison Russell's ex-wife speaks out about decision to cooperate with MLB abuse investigation

Addison Russell's ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell, confirmed in a wide-ranging interview with ESPN that she is cooperating with Major League Baseball officials investigating her accu

Addison Russell's ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell, confirmed in a wide-ranging interview with ESPN that she is cooperating with Major League Baseball officials investigating her accusations of abuse by Russell.

"I loved my husband a lot. I even made excuses for him. And there's such an embarrassment," said the 22-year-old.

Reidy-Russell said she decided to cooperate regardless of how it may impact her financially.

"I know that I'm going to be ok," she said.

The interview comes a week after Reidy-Russell wrote on her blog that her ex-husband had physically abused her during their short marriage, though she declined to provide more detail about the abuse.

ESPN reporter Jesse Rogers spoke with Reidy-Russell about why she decided to go public.

"For her, Addison's situation is secondary. She really just wants to get her message out there," he said. "And I think it's healing for her, cathartic for her, but also she really does want to help other women. And I certainly think, as I write in the piece, that the #MeToo movement - and she mentions it - sort of inspired her."

Reidy-Russell said she was approached by MLB investigators last year when a friend first wrote about the abuse allegations on Instagram, but she wasn't emotionally ready to cooperate at the time.

But now she is, and her ex-husband, who has denied the allegations, has been placed on paid administrative leave through the remainder of the regular season while the league investigates. Officials are expected to make a decision this weekend regarding Russell's postseason availability.
