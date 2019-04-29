Barrington HS alum drafted by Tampa Bay Bucaneers

A star football player from the northwest suburbs is headed to the NFL after this weekend's draft.Wide receiver Scott Miller, a Barrington High School alum, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Getting a call from an NFL team after being drafted was a moment he had dreamed of since he was a little kid."It was a surreal moment. I felt like I was in a dream or something," said Miller, who attends Bowling Green.He's beaten the odds his whole career. Ever since his high schools days, he was told he wasn't big enough or good enough. On Sunday, his story inspired young kids at a football camp at Barrington High School.Bowling Green was the only Division I school to offer him a scholarship. He took it and ran with it. Literally. He became one of the school's all-time leading receivers and the first player drafted in six years.It's been a fun ride for his family who hosted the draft watch party on Saturday."It's been a huge blessing in our family," said his mother, Kristy Miller.Miller has a long highlight reel from his high school and college careers, but he says that means nothing. Now he's got to prove himself all over again in Tampa Bay. And he says he's ready."You work your whole life to get drafted, but that's not where it ends at all. I.. a ton of work to do," Miller said.Miller is also set to get his degree in communications next month, but he won't be able to walk across the stage to get his degree because he will be at mini-camp with the Buccaneers.And by the way, he comes from a family of Bears fans, but they won't be when Tampa Bay comes to town.