Sports

Barrington HS alum drafted by Tampa Bay Bucaneers

By
A star football player from the northwest suburbs is headed to the NFL after this weekend's draft.

Wide receiver Scott Miller, a Barrington High School alum, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Getting a call from an NFL team after being drafted was a moment he had dreamed of since he was a little kid.

"It was a surreal moment. I felt like I was in a dream or something," said Miller, who attends Bowling Green.

He's beaten the odds his whole career. Ever since his high schools days, he was told he wasn't big enough or good enough. On Sunday, his story inspired young kids at a football camp at Barrington High School.

Bowling Green was the only Division I school to offer him a scholarship. He took it and ran with it. Literally. He became one of the school's all-time leading receivers and the first player drafted in six years.

It's been a fun ride for his family who hosted the draft watch party on Saturday.

"It's been a huge blessing in our family," said his mother, Kristy Miller.

Miller has a long highlight reel from his high school and college careers, but he says that means nothing. Now he's got to prove himself all over again in Tampa Bay. And he says he's ready.

"You work your whole life to get drafted, but that's not where it ends at all. I.. a ton of work to do," Miller said.

Miller is also set to get his degree in communications next month, but he won't be able to walk across the stage to get his degree because he will be at mini-camp with the Buccaneers.

And by the way, he comes from a family of Bears fans, but they won't be when Tampa Bay comes to town.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbarringtonnfl draftnflfootballtampa bay buccaneers
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News