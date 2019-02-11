Just over a year ago, Milwaukee police arrested and used a stun gun on Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown.The Maywood native was ultimately was not charged with anything and filed a civil rights lawsuit over the arrest. All officers involved were ordered to undergo remedial training and the officers were reprimanded.On Monday, the Proviso East High School graduate talked about his mistreatment by police and said it gave him greater insight into social injustices."It's just confirmation of the things that go on in black communities," said Brown at Bucks shootaround on Monday.The 24-year-old said he wants to use his platform to help others."It occurs a lot more than it should. That's my job, just to bring awareness to it," Brown said.Brown's dad is a retired Maywood police officer."It hit him where it hurts, it's deep," he said.Brown has since teamed up with Puma, and just last week his #Reform sneakers were debuted. The shoe has black to represent the prison system and red for the blood of those who sacrificed in the fight against oppression.The Bucks sit at the top of the Eastern Conference, and Brown is hoping that with more eyes on his team, his shoes will get more attention, bringing more awareness to police brutality.In addition to teaming up with Puma, Sterling and his older brother Shannon Brown started the S.A.L.U.T.E foundation, which stands for sacrifice, ambition, loyalty, unlimited truth, and education. The organization focuses on helping get kids out of the streets and doing productive work in the community.During the Monday night Bulls vs. Bucks game, Brown will be wearing his Clyde Court #reform Pumas and his family will be in attendance.