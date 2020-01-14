Sports

Chicago Bears move training camp back to Halas Hall

Chicago Bears move training camp from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais to Halas Hall for the 2020 season.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that their entire training camp is moving back to Halas Hall in Lake Forest beginning with the 2020 season.

The team has held training camp at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais for the last 18 years.

"Olivet Nazarene University continues to be a valued and committed partner, but with the recent investment in our campus expansion and state-of-the-art facilities in Lake Forest, we feel it is important to stay home for training camp," said Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips in a statement.



Fans will still have the opportunity to watch practices for free at Halas Hall. A limited number of tickets will be available to attend training camp sessions, according to the Chicago Bears website.

Additional details regarding free public tickets will be available later this spring.

The Bears last held training camp at Halas Hall in 1983.
