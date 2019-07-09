Sports

Chicago Fire reach agreement to leave Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview

Serbian Red Star Belgrade fans in the stadium during the match Between Red Star Belgrade and Legia Warsaw on May 19, 2010 in Bridgeview (Shutterstock)

The Chicago Fire Soccer Club announced Wednesday that they reached an agreement with southwest suburban Bridgeview to amend their lease at Seatgeek Stadium.

The agreement calls for the Fire to pay $5 million to the village to be used to refurbishing the facilities around Seatgeek Stadium as well as $60.5 million over the remaining years of the lease, including an upfront payment of $10 million.

The deal allows the Fire to play future home games at other Chicago area venues.

"SeatGeek Stadium will now have year-round availability for consistent high-revenue generating entertainment events for years to come," said Bridgeview Mayor Steve Landek. "Additionally, the expanded recreation venue will create even more growth opportunities for the Village. I'm extremely excited about the benefits this agreement will bring to our community and for the future of a sports team that all of us in Bridgeview and the region have come to love."

The stadium opened in 2006 and was originally known as Toyota Park.

"We are grateful to Mayor Landek and the residents of Bridgeview for our partnership," said Chicago Fire Owner and Chairman Andrew Hauptman. "We're glad we are able to strengthen our relationship while exposing even more fans to our Club and world-class soccer in a more centrally located Chicago stadium. Today marks the next chapter in the growth of the Club and the opportunity to play for more fans than ever in one of the world's great cities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbridgeviewchicago fire
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cell phone robbery leads to sexual assault in Millennium Park
Ind. toddler fell through open window on cruise ship in Puerto Rico, attorney says
Chicago's drinking water is safe, Lightfoot says
Suburban Chicago HS holds send-off for nun nominated for ESPY Award
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
Mugshots: 21 alleged gang members arrested in NYC murders, shootings
American taking selfie gored during running of the bulls
Show More
Police respond to Posen barricade situation
Lifeguard truck runs over toddler on California beach
How to spot Saturn's rings on Tuesday night
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police on NW Side ID'd
USWNT appears on GMA, discusses equal pay, dreams coming true
More TOP STORIES News