Chicago Fire reach agreement to leave Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview

The Chicago Fire Soccer Club announced Wednesday that they reached an agreement with southwest suburban Bridgeview to amend their lease at Seatgeek Stadium.The agreement calls for the Fire to pay $5 million to the village to be used to refurbishing the facilities around Seatgeek Stadium as well as $60.5 million over the remaining years of the lease, including an upfront payment of $10 million.The deal allows the Fire to play future home games at other Chicago area venues."SeatGeek Stadium will now have year-round availability for consistent high-revenue generating entertainment events for years to come," said Bridgeview Mayor Steve Landek. "Additionally, the expanded recreation venue will create even more growth opportunities for the Village. I'm extremely excited about the benefits this agreement will bring to our community and for the future of a sports team that all of us in Bridgeview and the region have come to love."The stadium opened in 2006 and was originally known as Toyota Park."We are grateful to Mayor Landek and the residents of Bridgeview for our partnership," said Chicago Fire Owner and Chairman Andrew Hauptman. "We're glad we are able to strengthen our relationship while exposing even more fans to our Club and world-class soccer in a more centrally located Chicago stadium. Today marks the next chapter in the growth of the Club and the opportunity to play for more fans than ever in one of the world's great cities."