SPORTS
espn

Chicago Fire sign Nicolas Hasler from Toronto FC with Jon Bakero heading the other way

Reuters
Chicago Fire have agreed a deal to sign right-back Nicolas Hasler from Toronto FC for a fee of $50,000 with Jon Bakero going the other way.

The Fire have been in need of a new right-back and Hasler should slot straight into the first team. The Liechtensteiner started 11 games last season, contributing three assists. He signed for Toronto last summer, starting nine of the 20 matches played in 2017 and appearing in two playoff games.

Bakero heads to Toronto after the Fire made aggressive moves to acquire him in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. Chicago sent goalkeeper Matt Lampson, $75,000 in General Allocation Money, $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and the 15th pick to Minnesota United in order to move up to the fifth pick and select Bakero.

Bakero, a native of Spain and former college star at Wake Forest, played just 75 minutes in four appearances with Chicago, and 45 of those minutes came in his first professional start last Saturday against FC Dallas. He also made three appearances for the USL's Tulsa Roughnecks, contributing two goals and an assist.

Chicago currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, four points off the final playoff spot. Toronto, meanwhile, are 10th in the East. The two teams play each other Saturday at Toyota Park in Chicago and again at BMO Field in Toronto next Saturday.

Related Video
Minnesota 2-1 New England: Quintero's goal holds off Revs
Minnesota 2-1 New England: Quintero's goal holds off Revs
Christian Ramirez and Darwin Quintero each scored in the first half for Minnesota United FC in a hard fought 2-1 win over New England.

Nicol: MLS need to take Petke's criticisms on board
Nicol: MLS need to take Petke's criticisms on board
The ESPN FC crew debate whether Major League Soccer's punishment for Mike Petke's outburst was fair, given the substance of his complaints.

Ale's 'You Know It, You Love It' MLS Awards
Ale's 'You Know It, You Love It' MLS Awards
Alejandro Moreno runs through his awards for Week 20 in MLS, including the best and worst of Zack Steffen and a bit of magic from Alphonso Davies.

MLS: 42 goals in 90 seconds
MLS: 42 goals in 90 seconds
Check out every goal from Week 20 in MLS, including Paul Arriola's big night at D.C.'s new home and Dom Dwyer helping Orlando City end its slump.
Related Topics:
sportsespnchicago firenicolas haslerjon bakeromajor league soccertoronto fc
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Chatwood, Cubs beat Cardinals 7-2 in doubleheader opener
Servais, Mariners living the dream as White Sox season a nightmare
LeBlanc, relievers shut down White Sox in Mariners' 3-1 win
Vandersloot becomes 7th WNBA player with triple-double
More Sports
Top Stories
Person falls overboard from sailboat into Lake Michigan during Race to Mackinac
Ill. victim in Mo. duck boat tragedy ID'd; Woman who lost 9 family members speaks out
1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on I-55
Driver of pickup truck pulling trailer with hundreds of piglets killed in DeKalb County crash
Special Olympics athlete missing from the Near North Side
Kane County corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting inmate
Doctor who treated former President George H.W. Bush shot to death in Houston
14-year-old arrested after Navy SEAL memorial vandalized
Show More
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
Chicago police officer injured in Logan Square crash
Pregnant woman, husband carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
More News