Field of Dreams game features preview from Chicago teens on White Sox elite team

By
Field of Dreams hosts youth players from White Sox elite team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They built it, and they came; this year's Field of Dreams game features the White Sox elite youth team comprised of athletes from Chicago's underserved neighborhoods.

"Definitely a wonderful thing, especially to be one of the first teams to play in an event like this," said right fielder Lance moon. "It's definitely an honorable moment from us."


The 14-year-old was born 18 years after the movie "Field of Dreams" was released, but he and his teammates are getting the chance to play on its famous field the day before the New York Yankees and White Sox square off there.

Oh, and it will be nationally televised.

It's an incredibly opportunity for the group of 14-and-under players. The program is funded entirely by White Sox Charities, and is designed to promote baseball to deserving kids who might not otherwise have the opportunity to play high level travel baseball.


It's been a tremendous success; in a little over a decade more than 200 players have gotten college scholarships.

"It's a great program and provides opportunities that wouldn't ordinarily be there for them," said program manager Kenny Fullman.

After practice and a dinner break, the team will screen the movie.
