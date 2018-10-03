CHICAGO (WLS) --Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred, Jr., announced Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has been suspended without pay for 40 games.
In statement, Manfred said the suspension is for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The suspension is retroactive to Sept. 21. Russell has agreed not to appeal the suspension, the league said.
The punishment comes a couple weeks after Russell's ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell, wrote on her blog that her ex-husband had physically abused her during their short marriage, though she declined to provide more detail about the abuse.
"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Addison Russell violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Russell violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover 40 games," Manfred said in a statement.
Russell released a statement following the decision, saying, "After gaining a full understanding of the situation I have concluded it's in the best interest of my family to accept MLB's proposed resolution of this matter. I wish my ex-wife well and hope we can live in peace for the benefit of our child."
Reidy-Russell was interviewed by ESPN last week while MLB was conducting an investigation into her claims.
Russell was placed on administrative leave by Major League baseball MLB on Sept. 21, a few days after the blog post was published.
"Last year this was a third-party accusation on social media. Now this is a direct accusation from the accuser, from the potential victim," Cubs President Theo Epstein said at the time.
Reidy-Russell said she was approached by MLB investigators last year when a friend first wrote about the abuse allegations on Instagram, but she wasn't emotionally ready to cooperate at the time.