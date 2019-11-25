Sports

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo helps raise more than $1M for children's cancer research

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and his foundation held the 8th annual Walk-Off for Cancer in his home state of Florida Sunday.

More than 1,200 people participated, raising roughly $1.3 million for children's cancer research.

Rizzo was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and underwent chemotherapy. He's now in remission.

He created the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation four years later, with the aim of benefiting cancer research.

At the event, Rizzo presented a check to the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation to establish endowments that will provide "forever funds" to help families at the facility in Hollywood, Florida.
