Cubs manager David Ross dating 'Chicago Med' star Torrey Devitto

"Chicago Med" actress Torrey DeVitto posted a photo of her kissing the skipper on Instagram over the weekend.
Ross, 44, is divorced from the mother of his three children.
DeVitto is 36 and captioned her photo saying "Love him madly." Torrey included the hashtag - "Save the best for last."
David Ross takes 2nd place in Dancing with the Stars
Ross is in his second season as manager of the Cubs, where he ended his playing career when the team won the World Series in 2016. He also competed on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," finishing in second place in 2017.