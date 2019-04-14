Cubs postpone Sunday's game against LA Angels due to weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Cubs Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to weather.
Cub's officials made the call early Sunday morning as inclement weather is expected throughout the day.
The makeup date has not yet been determined, but fans are encouraged to keep their tickets (mobile and/or printed) to use at the rescheduled date.
The Cubs were expected to pay a special tribute at Sunday's game to baseball legend Jackie Robinson by giving ticket holders a Cubs baseball cap with Robinson's retired number 42 and an image of him at Wrigley Field in 1949. A portion of the sales were to go to the Chicago's Westside Justice Center.
For more information you can visit the Cubs website.
