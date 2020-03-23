chicago proud

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo steps up to serve coronavirus doctors, nurses

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo often makes the city proud on the field. With the start of Major League Baseball's season suspended by at least two weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Rizzo is stepping up and making Chicago Proud with acts of kindness for those on the front line.

"It was the Rizzo family's idea. They wanted to say 'thank you' to these doctors and nurses," said Abby Suarez, executive director of the Rizzo Foundation.

So with the help of public donations, Rizzo and his crew teamed up with area restaurants like Carson's Ribs, Boka Group, Piccolo Sogno and GT Prime to get hot meals to the staff at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital.

"Staff members have come in and seen the food and broken down in tears, knowing that someone cares about them," Suarez said.

So far nearly 700 meals have been delivered to Lurie Children's Hospital here in Chicago and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Florida, which received a $1 million grant from the foundation earlier this year.

"We're hoping to expand and help as many hospitals as we can," Suarez said.

And while so many of us feel helplessly stuck in our homes, Suarez this is an easy way to help make a difference.

"This is a way for people to help from the safety of their own homes," she said.

To donate $20, text HOPE44 to 52000. You can also donate via the foundation's website. Everyone who contributes today has a chance to win a jersey signed by Rizzo himself!
