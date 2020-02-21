Chicago Cubs single-game tickets for 2020 season on sale Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Cubs fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets for the upcoming season Friday.A virtual waiting room at Cubs.com opens at 9:30 a.m. and once inside, customers will be randomly selected to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m.Fans can also buy tickets by calling 800-843-CUBS. The Wrigley Field ticket office does not open until Monday.There is a maximum limit of 40 total tickets per order and a four-ticket limit per-household for Diamond games.Cubs tickets are sold exclusively as mobile tickets in the MLB Ballpark app.