Sports

Doctor walks to MLB stadiums raising awareness for healthcare safety, makes stop at Wrigley Field

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man who has walked thousands of miles across America in an effort to raise awareness for healthcare safety made a pit stop in Chicago.

Doctor David Mayer is a retired anesthesiologist and CEO of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF).

Since baseball was postponed due to the coronavirus, Mayer thought of a way to bring the two together safely.

Originally from Chicago and a self- described "Cubs Super Fan," his mission is to walk to MLB stadiums across the country in support of both patients and healthcare professionals.

"The one constant throughout the years has been baseball . . .It reminds us of all that once was good, and it could be again," he said quoting a line from one of his favorite movies, "Field of Dreams."

Mayer visited both Wrigley Field and Guarantee Rate Stadium over the weekend .

"The health of our caregivers and patients are being compromised as they continue to combat COVID-19," Mayer says. "Patient and provider safety is pivotal to improving patient outcomes."

Each year more than 200,000 people die unnecessarily in U.S. hospitals, and other 4.8 million lives are lost worldwide, according to PSMF.

PSMF is a global non-profit organization that offers free tools in an effort to eradicate preventable deaths from hospital errors.

In total, Mayer plans complete a total of 3,000 miles by the time he to crosses his finish line in Florida.

Mayer said he attended his first Cubs game at Wrigley Field when he was 4 years old, making it an extra special stop for him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswrigley fieldhealth carechicago cubs
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 883 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
64 shot, 11 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Video released of people who pointed guns out of moving car, police say
Chicago marathon canceled due to COVID-19, refunds offered
Judge orders delay hours before 1st execution in 17 years; administration appeals
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, pleasant
Show More
Adorable 4-year-old has epic rant over COVID-19 lockdown
CPS sports camps allowed to resume under updated guidelines
More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule
Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits: Judge
Girl who drowned at Portage campground ID'd
More TOP STORIES News