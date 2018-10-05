SPORTS

Friday Flyover: Bartlett High School

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) --
This week, we feature Bartlett High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!

FUN FACTS

High School opened in 1998 with a student enrollment 812 freshmen/sophomore students. Enrollment for this 2018-19 school year is 2,384.
Famous alums
-Jon Walker, former bassist Panic! At the Disco and the Young Veins
-Vinnie Hinostroza, Chicago Blackhawks/Columbus Blue Jackets

-Anthony Maestranzi Italian National Basketball Team star

School colors
Forest Green/Navy Blue

Mascot
Hawks

School song
Fight on for our Blue and Green
Cheer for the students, cheer for the team!
Bartlett High School, hail to thee.

Cheering our team to victory.
We stand together, go all the way!
With all our hearts, we promise, we'll play
Bartlett High School, we'll be true
We fight on for green and blue

Game information
Friday Sophomore vs Bloom TWP 5:00 p.m.
Varsity vs. Larkin 7:30 p.m.

To find out more about Bartlett High School, visit www.u-46.org/bhs.
