Friday Flyover: Lake Zurich High School

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) --This week, we feature Lake Zurich High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!
PHOTOS: Lake Zurich High School
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
FUN FACTS
1. Lake Zurich High School has a business partnership with a local company, Echo Corporation. ECHO is testing their robotic lawn mower on our back baseball field and our computer science and robotics students will be helping to analyze the data from the mower bot to help ECHO. In addition, ECHO has given the high school $20,000 this year for our robotics program. For more information, click here.
2. We have over 25 sports and 40 activities for our students to be involved in.
3. Our school was originally Ela Township High School and then became Ela-Vernon Township High School and later became Lake Zurich High School.
School history
Lake Zurich High school first opened its doors to students in 1926 as Ela-Vernon High School, serving Ela and Vernon Townships in Lake County, Illinois. In 1964, area residents built a second high school which was to be called Ela-Vernon East and eventually in 1965 it became just Lake Zurich High School.
High School opened in 1926 with a student enrollment under 500. Enrollment for this 2018-19 school year is 1865 .
Famous alums
Anthony Castonzo (Indianapolis Colts)
Hannah Welton (Ford) Musician, Drummer for Prince
Awards, accolades
High School was ranked in U.S. News and World Report among America's Best High Schools in 2016, 2017, 2018.
Graduation Rate of 98%
Girls Dance Team: State Champions 2018
Boys and Girls Basketball Team: Elite 8 2018
Football State Runners-Up 2017
Boys X-Country Team has won 73 straight dual meet wins dating back to 2008
School colors
Royal Blue and White
Mascot
Bears
School song
We're loyal to you, Zurich High
We're white and we're blue, Zurich High
We'll back you to stand against the best in the land
For we know you have sand, Zurich High (Rah! Rah!)
So bat out that ball. Zurich High
We're backing you all. Zurich High
Our team is our fame protector on bears for we expect
A victory from you, Zurich High!
Chatee, Cha Ha! Cha Ha Ha!
Fighting Bears, Fighting Bears, Rah, Rah, Rah!
To find out more about Lake Zurich High School, visit www.lz95.org.