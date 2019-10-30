world series

How Kate Upton ended up in middle of controversial MLB call

HOUSTON, Texas -- Kate Upton, supermodel and wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, is firing back at people who thought she shouldn't have weighed in on a controversial call during Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night.

The call in question came in the seventh inning, when the Washington Nationals' Trea Turner was ruled out on interference at first base.

The disputed call went under review, and it appears it's during that time that Upton tweeted the MLB rule about the call, trying to clear up confusion.

"He wasn't within the base path. Those who don't know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long," Upton wrote.



That one tweet seemed to draw the ire of those who disagreed with the call, with one person writing, "stick to modeling," while another brought up her marriage to Verlander.

"You are married to a Astros pitcher your opinion don't count," wrote another user.

But Upton also had some supporters.

"She might be in the minority, but she knows the rules and the rules agree with her," one man said.

"Agreed. Ump made the correct call, he should be out. I'm surprised it's taking this long," read another tweet.

RELATED: Kate Upton claps back at Yankees fan's 'Verlander hurts puppies' sign

About an hour later, Upton followed up her original tweet, which appeared to reference some of the negative replies she received the first time.

"I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments. It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It's 2019 but feels like the 1950s," her second tweet read.



So far, Justin Verlander hasn't commented on the issue, but his brother, Ben Verlander, seemed to show he agreed with Upton, retweeting her.

The Nationals went on to win 7-2, forcing a Game 7 set for Wednesday night.

The Houston Astros are down to the wire following a 7-2 loss to the Nationals in a nail-biting Game 6.

