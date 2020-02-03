Super Bowl 2020

J.Lo, Shakira take the stage at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show

MIAMI GARDENS -- Music superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are taking the stage at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show, where the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are tied 10-10.

Shakira started the show with performances of "She Wolf," "Whenever, Wherever" and "Hips Don't Lie" before J.Lo opened with "Jenny from the Block."

In a Thursday interview, J.Lo described the show as "very Shakira and very Jennifer."

"That's what you're going to get from the performance. It's a lot of energy, it's very entertaining. There's heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It's packed with a lot of awesome moments," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmiamisan francisco 49erskansas city chiefslive musiccelebrityentertainmentnflsuper bowlfootballmusic newsjennifer lopezsuper bowl 2020u.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs, 49ers tie 10-10
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about times, game, halftime show
At the Super Bowl, they remembered Kobe Bryant
Lady Gaga: 'I better hear no lip-syncing' at halftime show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lincoln Park HS community demands answers after principal removed for misconduct allegations
4 charged after weapons seized at 'gang-related' Wicker Park party
Boy fatally shot in West Englewood: CPD
9th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed California
At the Super Bowl, they remembered Kobe Bryant
2 killed, 16 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Firefighter shot while responding to Albany Park car fire: officials
Show More
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about times, game, halftime show
Man, 23, critical after Austin gas station shooting: police
New rules for Iowa caucuses give candidates fresh ways to spin results
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Lake Shore Drive: officials
Super Bowl LIV players with Chicago-area ties
More TOP STORIES News