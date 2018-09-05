COLIN KAEPERNICK

Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick

EMBED </>More Videos

FULL VIDEO: Nike unveils commercial narrated by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. (Nike)

Nike has released a two minute commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49er superstar has unveiled the ad on Twitter.



Nike announced that Kaepernick will be a major part of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.

The campaign featuring the former 49er reads: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," alluding to his kneeling protest over social injustice.

A giant billboard featuring Kaepernick has been placed prominently on top of Nike's flagship just off Union Square in San Francisco.

Nike stocks rebounded a bit Wednesday morning following a dramatic dip after the announcement of the campaign.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscolin kaepernicknational anthemprotestnflSan Francisco 49ersabc7 originalsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Timeline of Kaepernick's push for social justice
TIMELINE: How anthem protests have evolved over past 15 months
Kaepernick finishing $1 million pledge that began with anthem protest
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Colin Kaepernick featured in new 'Just Do It' ad
New XFL: 'football reimagined' with no politics
TIME Person of the Year 2017 is 'The Silence Breakers'
Colin Kaepernick is GQ's 'Citizen of the Year'
More colin kaepernick
SPORTS
Cubs, Brewers continue dramatic series
Joe Maddon's circle of trust shrinking as Cubs struggle
Fan hit by foul ball, taken to hospital during White Sox game
Brewers rout Cubs 11-1, trim NL Central deficit to 3 games
More Sports
Top Stories
Surveillance images released of 3 suspects in killing of Northwestern PhD student
ONE-ON-ONE: Mayor Emanuel started thinking about not running again this summer
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Small plane tips after rough landing at DuPage Airport
2-year-old shot in the head in Gary dies
Jury selection process in Van Dyke murder trial begins
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand penalized for 'unsubstantiated claims'
Show More
O'Hare Oasis over Tri-State Tollway now closed for good
Ayanna Pressley, Chicago native, wins Massachusetts primary
Hurricane Florence now Category 3, could pose threat to East Coast
Joe Maddon's circle of trust shrinking as Cubs struggle
More News