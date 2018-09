Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

Nike has released a two minute commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick The former San Francisco 49er superstar has unveiled the ad on Twitter.Nike announced that Kaepernick will be a major part of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.The campaign featuring the former 49er reads: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," alluding to his kneeling protest over social injustice. giant billboard featuring Kaepernick has been placed prominently on top of Nike's flagship just off Union Square in San Francisco.Nike stocks rebounded a bit Wednesday morning following a dramatic dip after the announcement of the campaign.