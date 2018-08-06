SPORTS

Nike transforms West Side church into basketball facility

Nike transformed the vacant Church of the Epiphany on Chicago's West Side into a state-of-the-art basketball facility.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A former church has gotten a new lease on life - as a basketball facility.

The Church of the Epiphany in the 200 block of South Ashland Avenue was built in 1855, but closed and desanctified in 2011 because of dwindling membership.


Earlier in 2018, Nike took over the building and turned it into a world-class basketball facility.

"The Church by Nike Basketball" will be open through the end of August for use by local high school basketball teams. Those teams will work on drills and be mentored by professional coaches.

On Monday, the teams were surprised by Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, who worked out with them and spoke to them about the importance of discipline and dreams.

The Church will also be open to the public on Saturdays. Visitors must register at nike.com/Chicago.
