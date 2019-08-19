SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is reportedly helping finance the creation of competitive golf at Howard University.
RELATED: Warriors Schedule 2019-20: Golden State opens against Clippers, hosts Rockets Christmas Day
According to the Washington Post, Curry is planning a seven-figure donation to cover to cost of the program for six years. The two-time MVP will hold a news conference today at the historically black university to make the announcement.
RELATED: Warriors' 'Strength in Numbers' gives way to 'Faith in Youngsters'
Curry is an avid golfer and has even launched a mini-golf series called "Holey Moley" on ABC.
Steph Curry to announce donation to fund Howard University golf program, report says
STEPHEN CURRY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News