Steph Curry to announce donation to fund Howard University golf program, report says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is reportedly helping finance the creation of competitive golf at Howard University.According to the Washington Post, Curry is planning a seven-figure donation to cover to cost of the program for six years. The two-time MVP will hold a news conference today at the historically black university to make the announcement.Curry is an avid golfer and has even launched a mini-golf series called "Holey Moley" on ABC.