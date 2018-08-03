Fire Fighter (EMT), Father, Brother, Friend, and Chicagoan Juan Bucio

1/25/72 - 5/28/18 pic.twitter.com/82qEHaRgAp — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 29, 2018

Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber is making the city proud for treating the sons of a fallen Chicago Fire Department diver to a big night of baseball.Juan Bucio, father of Joshua and Jacob Bucio, died while searching for a person in the Chicago River on May 28.Schwarber met the boys, ages 7 and 9, at a firehouse on Thursday and presented them with jerseys and signed baseballs.The boys then got to watch the Cubs take batting practice and watched Thursday night's game.Juan Bucio was a 15-year veteran of the department, who spent the last 11 years of his career in the Marine and Dive Operations Unit. Prior to CFD, Bucio was a Chicago police officer from 2000-2003.He was one of ten children, two of whom currently serve the city. His brother is a Chicago firefighter and his sister is a Chicago police officer.Bucio was 46.