Strus scores 30 to lead DePaul past Georgetown 101-69

CHICAGO -- Max Strus had 30 points as DePaul easily beat Georgetown 101-69 on Wednesday night.

Eli Cain had 24 points for DePaul (15-13, 7-10 Big East Conference). Paul Reed added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Femi Olujobi had 13 points for the hosts.

DePaul is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

DePaul totaled 54 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

James Akinjo had 13 points and seven assists for the Hoyas (18-12, 8-9). Mac McClung added 13 points. Josh LeBlanc had eight rebounds and four blocks.

The Blue Demons leveled the season series against the Hoyas with the win. Georgetown defeated DePaul 82-73 last Wednesday. DePaul finishes out the regular season against Creighton on the road on Saturday. Georgetown finishes out the regular season against Marquette on the road on Saturday.

