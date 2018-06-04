PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

President Trump cancels Philadelphia Eagles White House visit

President Trump rescinds Eagles invitation to White House: Ducis Rodgers and Dann Cuellar report on Action News at 10 p.m., June 4, 2018 (WPVI)

President Donald Trump has called off a visit by the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House Tuesday due to the dispute over whether NFL players must stand during the playing of the national anthem.

Trump said in a statement that some members of the Super Bowl championship team "disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart."

Trump said the team wanted to send a smaller delegation, but fans who planned to attend "deserve better."

He said he'll instead be hosting "a different type of ceremony" with the U.S. Marine Band.

The NFL recently announced a new policy requiring players to stand for the anthem if they're on the field before a game. Trump had suggested players who kneel be fired.

Over the course of the last several days, many Eagles players have been backing out of attending the presidential Super Bowl celebration because of Trump's controversial comments about the NFL and players who have staged protests during the anthem.

The president chose to change the nature of the event in light of the snubs, one official said.

"He found having a smaller group come to the White House to be unsatisfactory," the official told ABC News.

Following the announcement, many took to Twitter, including players and politicians, expressing their thoughts on the president's actions.



Senator Bob Casey invited the Eagles to tour Congress instead.



Representative Brendan Boyle said he would have Wawa coffee waiting if the Eagles did decide to visit the Capitol.

Mayor Kenney responds to President Trump disinviting Eagles
Kenney's Chief of Staff also chimed in on Twitter.


The president also authored a Tweet in response to the outcry over the situation.



Eagles fans who RSVP'd can still come to tomorrow's event but no one, team or management, from the Eagles will be attending, the source confirmed.

Asked if any players were still invited to come to the White House, the official replied: "if they all decide to stand [for the anthem], we would be open to having that conversation."

Late Monday the Eagles issued the following statement:

"It has been incredibly thrilling to celebrate our first Super Bowl Championship. Watching the entire Eagles community come together has been an inspiration. We are truly grateful for all of the support we have received and we are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2018 season."

Below is the statement the White House released in its entirety.:

The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony-one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America.
