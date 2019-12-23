Sports

Waddle's World: Chicago Bears blown out by Kansas City Chiefs

By and Tom Waddle
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears were blown out in their final home of they year Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, falling 26-3.

The Bears will held without a touchdown and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 18 of 34 passes for 157 yards.

Tom Waddle and ABC7's Dionne Miller take a look back at the loss in this week's Waddle's World.

RELATED: Mahomes throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Kansas City Chiefs beat Chicago Bears 26-3

The Bears are now 7-8 and will take on the division rival Minnesota Vikings in the season finale.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago bearsnflfootballgreen bay packers
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father, 3 kids reunited after car stolen with them inside on North Side: police
Man charged after 13 shot at Englewood memorial: police
38 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago over holiday weekend
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
Woman carjacked in Roscoe Village
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Show More
CPD pursuit of stolen car linked to West Side homicide ends in crash on I-290
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, unseasonably mild Monday
Chicago health officials warn of possible measles exposure
Hundreds gather to honor man known for Chicago's 'Christmas House'
White Sox to play Yankees at 'Field of Dreams' site next year
More TOP STORIES News