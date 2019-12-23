Waddle's World: Chicago Bears blown out by Kansas City Chiefs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears were blown out in their final home of they year Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, falling 26-3.The Bears will held without a touchdown and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 18 of 34 passes for 157 yards.Tom Waddle and ABC7's Dionne Miller take a look back at the loss in this week's Waddle's World.The Bears are now 7-8 and will take on the division rival Minnesota Vikings in the season finale.