White Sox players team up with BAM students to visit Negro League Baseball Museum

The White Sox partnered with the Youth Guidance's Becoming a Man (BAM) program last week to take students in their program all the way to the Negro League Baseball Museum. (WLS)

The White Sox partnered with the Youth Guidance's Becoming a Man (BAM) program last week to take students in their program all the way to Kansas City and toured the Negro League Baseball Museum with Sox players like Tim Anderson.

Needless to say it was a great opportunity for the kids who were chosen to go because of the growth they've shown in the program and for the counselor who got to pick them and also got to make the trip.
