Chicago White Sox welcoming fans back at Guaranteed Rate Field for 1st time since 2019 for home opener

What COVID-19 safety measures can White Sox fans expect?

White Sox Home Opener: How will mobile ordering for food work?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are hosting fans at Guaranteed Rate Field for the first time since 2019 Thursday for their home opener against the Kansas City Royals.About 8.500 fans are expected and because of the pandemic, there are new and measures in place to ensure safety.That includes all fans ages two and over need to wear a face mask, even in the parking lots. Guaranteed Rate Field will also be cashless to begin the season, and fans who do not have credit cards can buy White Sox gif cards at retail locations in their zone or at the Chicago Sports Depot.The White Sox are taking on the Kansas City Royals, with the game starting at 3:10 p.m.It's a big day for the players and fans, but also for head groundskeeper Roger Bossard, "The Sodfather."He is celebrating his 55th White Sox Opening Day at the ballpark.Bossard joined the White Sox in 1967 as an assistant to his father, who had his own amazing record as head groundskeeper from 1940-to-1983. Bossard will be honored during pregame ceremonies Thursday.