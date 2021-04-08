Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox welcoming fans back at Guaranteed Rate Field for 1st time since 2019 for home opener

By
EMBED <>More Videos

White Sox hosting fans for 1st time since 2019 for home opener

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are hosting fans at Guaranteed Rate Field for the first time since 2019 Thursday for their home opener against the Kansas City Royals.

About 8.500 fans are expected and because of the pandemic, there are new and measures in place to ensure safety.

What COVID-19 safety measures can White Sox fans expect?


EMBED More News Videos

The White Sox are taking steps to welcome fans safely to Guaranteed Rate Field.



That includes all fans ages two and over need to wear a face mask, even in the parking lots. Guaranteed Rate Field will also be cashless to begin the season, and fans who do not have credit cards can buy White Sox gif cards at retail locations in their zone or at the Chicago Sports Depot.

RELATED: White Sox celebrate 50 years since Harry Caray became announcer

The White Sox are taking on the Kansas City Royals, with the game starting at 3:10 p.m.

It's a big day for the players and fans, but also for head groundskeeper Roger Bossard, "The Sodfather."

White Sox Home Opener: How will mobile ordering for food work?


EMBED More News Videos

Rebecca Spalding, director of operations at Guaranteed Rate Field, discusses how fans con order concessions at Guaranteed Rate Field.



He is celebrating his 55th White Sox Opening Day at the ballpark.

Bossard joined the White Sox in 1967 as an assistant to his father, who had his own amazing record as head groundskeeper from 1940-to-1983. Bossard will be honored during pregame ceremonies Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagoarmour squaremlbbaseballchicago white sox
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
White Sox to start Lynn against Kansas City in home opener
Mercedes gets 3 more hits, White Sox blank Mariners 6-0
White Sox celebrate 50 years since Harry Caray became announcer
Chicago White Sox place Tim Anderson on 10-day IL with hamstring injury
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man faces gun charge after toddler shooting on Lake Shore Drive
Johnson & Johnson vaccine deliveries for IL, Chicago to plunge
Man guilty of firing gun that drew CPD officers to deaths on Metra tracks
College student from Joliet injured in Quincy bar beating
Cook County eyes tighter restrictions as COVID cases surge
Is Chicago on the right track? Survey shows concerns
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off George Floyd's neck
Show More
White Sox celebrate 50 years since Harry Caray became announcer
Chicago Weather: Breezy, scattered showers Thursday
2 kids, 3 adults killed in South Carolina mass shooting
Shaq pays off man's engagement ring debt
Chicago mob bookmaker headed back to federal prison; claims it's a death sentence
More TOP STORIES News