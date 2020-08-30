Sports

Woman swims 24 hours in Lake Michigan to raise money for diabetes research

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- Swimmer Marian Cardwell finished a 24-hour swim in Lake Michigan Sunday.

She swam for a full day, non-stop, along the Wilmette coastline to raise money for the Chicago Diabetes Project, a global collaboration of doctors, scientists and researchers working to cure diabetes.

She swam across the English Channel in 2012. She wanted to swim across Lake Michigan this summer, but COVID-19 forced her to stay closer to home.

She's still planning her 108-mile swim from Chicago to Grand Haven, Michigan next August. She expects it will take about 70 hours and would be the longest unassisted open water swim.

You can read more about her at https://www.thegreatdiabetesswim.com/.
