Sports

YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago reopens some pools with new safety measures

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans now have another way to cool off from the summer heat.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago reopened six of its in-center pools for limited use on Wednesday, including the one in Lakeview.

There are new safety measures in place, such as requiring swimmers to reserve their time in advance and stay 6 feet apart.

The six pools that reopened Wednesday include:

- Buehler YMCA in Palatine
- Fry Family YMCA in Naperville
- Foglia YMCA in Lake Zurich

- Indian Boundary YMCA in Downers Grove
- Irving Park YMCA in Irving Park
- Lake View YMCA in Lake View

All of the pools are only available for lap swimming, with one person per lane at a time, according to the YMCA.

The organization said recreational swimming, lessons, team practices and water fitness classes will resume at a later date, following guidelines from the governor's office and public health officials.

For more information on the YMCA's reopening plan, visit the organization's Reopening Resource Center online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslakeviewnapervillepalatinelake zurichdowners groveirving parkhealthswimmingpoolcoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,187 COVID-19 cases, Pritzker updates Restore Illinois plan
Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
Over 50K sign up to join Chicago COVID-19 vaccine study
What you can expect when you get tested for COVID-19
Chicago Teachers Union calls for remote learning in fall
Glenview pool closed indefinitely after 3 more employees test positive for COVID-19
Former CPD officer sentenced for lying to get search warrants
Show More
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
Cook County Jail COVID-19 cases drop: CDC
List: You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
A Mexican twist on the ice cream sandwich
Heavy rain moves through Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News