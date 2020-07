YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago reopens some pools with new safety measures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans now have another way to cool off from the summer heat.The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago reopened six of its in-center pools for limited use on Wednesday, including the one in Lakeview.There are new safety measures in place, such as requiring swimmers to reserve their time in advance and stay 6 feet apart.The six pools that reopened Wednesday include:- Buehler YMCA in Palatine- Fry Family YMCA in Naperville- Foglia YMCA in Lake Zurich- Indian Boundary YMCA in Downers Grove- Irving Park YMCA in Irving Park- Lake View YMCA in Lake ViewAll of the pools are only available for lap swimming, with one person per lane at a time, according to the YMCA.The organization said recreational swimming, lessons, team practices and water fitness classes will resume at a later date, following guidelines from the governor's office and public health officials.For more information on the YMCA's reopening plan, visit the organization's Reopening Resource Center online