Food & Drink

Spring cleaning your spice cabinet

By Michelle Corless
EMBED <>More Videos

Spring cleaning your spice cabinet

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's spring cleaning season and as you clear out your home, don't forget to take a look at your spice cabinet.

According to The Spice House, if you buy small batches of ground spices, you can use them for 6 months to a year. Whole spices can last 2-3 years. Whole nutmegs can last decades.

To keep spices fresh, store them in airtight containers or sealable plastic bags. put them in a dark and cool place away from the stove and sun.

To check that your spices are fresh, simply give them a smell. If they smell weak or look faded, throw them out and start fresh.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkspices
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
Man used hammer to kill 2 men, hold woman for 8 days: prosecutors
2 officers hurt, 1 suspect shot during East Garfield Park traffic stop
Man, 35, violently carjacked in Lakeview: CPD
Man, 25, critically injured in Irving Park shooting: Chicago police
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
North DuSable Lake Shore Drive to get major redesign
Show More
Tuesday marks 1 year since Adam Toledo shooting
Father, 47, killed in alleged Wrigleyville robbery, shooting
FDA expected to authorize 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
Was Will Smith's Oscars slap a display of 'toxic masculinity'?
More TOP STORIES News