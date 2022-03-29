Spring cleaning your spice cabinet

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's spring cleaning season and as you clear out your home, don't forget to take a look at your spice cabinet.According to The Spice House, if you buy small batches of ground spices, you can use them for 6 months to a year. Whole spices can last 2-3 years. Whole nutmegs can last decades.To keep spices fresh, store them in airtight containers or sealable plastic bags. put them in a dark and cool place away from the stove and sun.To check that your spices are fresh, simply give them a smell. If they smell weak or look faded, throw them out and start fresh.