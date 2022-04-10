Quick Tip

Spring cleaning tips for your personal tech devices

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Americans check their phones 96 times per day - that's a lot of touching! If you haven't cleaned your devices in a while, spring cleaning is the perfect time for some much-need tech TLC.

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions has tips to get rid of the downright disgusting issues.

  • Take the case off of your device and turn it off

  • Use a microfiber cloth with a mild cleaning solution, like a 50/50 mixture of water and alcohol.

  • Spray the cloth-never your tech-and wipe down both sides of your phone, taking special care while cleaning the screen.

  • While your phone air dries, clean the case inside and out: Use soap and water, disinfectant spray or wipes


    • Remember to clean nooks and crannies, like charging ports, headphone jacks and earpiece speakers that tend to get gross. These ports on smartphones and tablets are often clogged with earwax, lint, and other debris. Clean them out gently to avoid buildup.

    Sometimes handing a fussy child a tablet is necessary, but they may leave your device sticky or covered in yesterday's breakfast. Remember to clean the screen of little fingerprints using a microfiber cloth.

    You may notice obvious dirt and grime on your phone, laptop, or tablet, but experts say you might want to check your gaming consoles as well. Video game systems attract some of the most dust and dirt. If your console is running loud, hot or both, it's likely full of dust particles and simply needs a good cleaning in order to keep the gameplay going!
