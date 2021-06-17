reopen nyc

'Springsteen on Broadway' COVID vaccine restriction sparks controversy

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- A major announcement coming from organizers of Bruce Springsteen's returning Broadway show is sparking controversy.

"Springsteen on Broadway" is set to open at Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre on June 26 at full capacity.

But the show is now requiring adults show proof of full vaccination by an FDA-approved vaccine.

The FDA has approved the shots from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, but not AstraZeneca.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved in Canada and Europe, but not the U.S., meaning fans who were vaccinated in those countries won't be allowed in to the Springsteen show.

That decision could be a preview of what is to come for other Broadway shows planning to reopen later this summer and fall.

"Springsteen on Broadway" is based on the singer's worldwide best-selling autobiography "Born to Run."

Proceeds from opening night will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and The Actor's Fund.

For more information visit brucespringsteen.net or jujamcyn.com/springsteenFAQ.
