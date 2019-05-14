St. Charles hit-and-run suspect given $500K bond, crash injured girl, 7

Deputies said Brian Quartuccio, 42, turned himself into authorities nearly a day after the crash. The Illinois Secretary of State's Office said Quartuccio had his license was revoked in 2012 after he was convicted of three DUIs, had been caught driving with a revoked license at least three times and is currently on probation.
The judge said since Quartuccio has been accused of leaving the scene of the crash he may be a flight risk in addition to a threat to the community.
WATCH: Family of hit-and-run victim speaks outside hospital
The Kane County State's Attorney's Office said Quartuccio is charged with leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report a death or injury, and two counts of driving while his license is revoked, all felonies. He has also been charged with misdemeanor operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, a petty offense, the state's attorney said.
"At the end of the day, law enforcement can't account for everybody who makes the decision to get behind the wheel of a car," said Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain.
Officials said Quartuccio was driving a pickup Sunday afternoon in unincorporated St Charles when he hit 7-year-old Lexi Hanson, who was on her bicycle. Witnesses said he left her on the road and sped away.
"I am not making any implications, but when somebody has a vehicle, someone who has a revoked license, and is driving a vehicle that is registered to someone else, I want to know whether that person knowingly gave that vehicle to him knowing that he had a revoked license," said Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon.
McMahon said if there is evidence to suggest that family member knowingly gave Quartuccio a vehicle, they too could face charges. If convicted, the prosecution said Quartuccio could face two-to-seven years in prison.
Quartuccio's attorney said in court, he is a father and landscape business owner and life-long Kane County resident. She declined a request for an interview.
Tuesday morning, the girl's mother, Jess, spoke outside the hospital and thanked the community for their support as well as first responders and the medical team at the hospital.
"Our girl is stable, she's in great hands and she will pull through stronger than ever," Lexi's mother said. "Please continue to send love and prayers her way. Lexi does have a long road to recovery, but we know how truly lucky we are."
On Monday, Hanson's second grade classmates spent the day making get well cards and signs for Lexi.
The little girl's relatives say she suffered broken bones and a spinal injury as that her condition has been upgrade from critical to fair.
Hanson's family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for her medical costs.