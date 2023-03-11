Chicago St. Patrick's Day celebrations to continue with South Side Irish Parade

The South Side Irish Parade in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods steps off at 103rd and Western Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The crowds will gather this Sunday, March 12, for the return of a beloved Saint Patrick's Day tradition on Chicago's South Side

The 2023 South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade will step off at noon, from 103rd and Western Avenue in Chicago's Beverly and Morgan Park area. It's part of the city's weekend-long festivities, honoring a long-standing Irish tradition in the city's South Side and Northwest Side neighborhoods.

SEE ALSO | Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2023: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parades, and more

The family-friendly event began in 1979, and has now become the largest St. Patrick's Day community-based parade outside of Dublin, Ireland.

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, the second largest whisky brand in the world, is the official sponsor of this year's parade. The Grand Marshal will be the Chaplains of the Chicago Police and Fire Department.