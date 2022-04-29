Shooting near St. Rita High School forces baseball players to take cover

CHICAGO (WLS) -- High school baseball players were forced to take cover during a game at St. Rita on the South Side Thursday.A video posted to social media appeared to show a first baseman and a pitcher drop to the ground as about a dozen gunshots rang out. Others ran and some players even jumped into the dugout to take cover.The shooting happened incredibly close to the Catholic high school at around 5:20 p.m. in the 7800-block of South Western Avenue just about one hundred yards off school property.At that moment, a baseball game between St. Rita High School and Marmion Academy was underway.Chicago police said a 42-year-old woman was coming out of a drive-thru when a dark-colored SUV drove by and fired shots in her direction.The woman's car was damaged and five other parked cars were also hit, police said. No injuries were reported and no suspects were taken into custody.Grandparent Sabrina Johnson said her grandson was getting air in his tire at a gas station across the street from St. Rita when the shots were fired."All of a sudden they saw this car pull up and they started shooting toward McDonald's, so they got to ducking and everything like that, so it was really terrifying," Johnson said. "We really thought this area was really safe, but it happens anywhere."Meanwhile, St. Rita High School officials said everyone is OK and released a statement saying, "Yesterday's incident in our neighborhood was disturbing and a sad reminder that violence can occur anywhere at any time. We thank our security staff and law enforcement for their quick response. We remain fully committed to the safety of our students, faculty, staff, parents, and guests."