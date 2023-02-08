Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller boycotting Biden's 2023 State of the Union address

While most of Illinois' representatives will be in attendance at Tuesday night's State of the Union, with guests in tow, one is boycotting the speech.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden will address a split Congress, and the nation, in his second State of the Union address Tuesday night.

While most of Illinois' congressional delegation will be in attendance, one representative said she is boycotting the speech.

The president is hoping to strike a chord with the American people, and is expected to spend more time addressing policy than politics.

"This will be a policy speech highlighting the historic actions that Congress and the president have to do, like rebuilding the historic infrastructure," said Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL 11th).

Biden is expected to paint an optimistic picture of America, and will likely discuss a wide range of issues from inflation to the pandemic recovery and abortion access.

"I think you are going to see a very determined Joe Biden," said Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth. "I hope that he covers all of the successes that we've had in the past year."

Duckworth is bringing Dr. Erin King, a gynecologist working in southern Illinois, to the speech.

"I'm here representing my patients, my colleagues, my allies, reminding people that abortion access in gone in about half the states in this country right now," King said.

And Rolling Meadows high schooler Kate Foley, who met Dr. Jill Biden during a visit to her school last year, received the invitation of a lifetime from the first lady herself.

"For me to have that big impression on her and to realize, oh my God, she remembered me, is just kind of an unearthly feeling," she said.

But 15th District Republican Rep. Mary Miller is boycotting Biden's address, releasing a statement in writing which said in part, "I will not be attending Biden's State of the Union to listen to him lie about the damage he has caused to our country while the left-wing media and members of congress applaud his lies."

Republican Rep. Darin LaHood released a statement ahead of the speech, saying, "Illinois families have felt the pain from the failed policies of President Biden and Democrats in Washington over the past two years with rising costs of goods and energy, a crisis at our southern border, and rising crime. Americans elected a Republican majority to address these kitchen table issues, and I hope President Biden communicates his willingness to work with Republicans in a bipartisan way on these challenges. I also hope he outlines a plan to combat growing threats from China and strengthen our national and economic security."

Biden is heading into this crucial speech with a 42% approval rating according to a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll.