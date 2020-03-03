Former Pa. state trooper charged with sexual assault of a minor

A former Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged with the sexual abuse of a minor.The Chester County District Attorney's Office has charged Darren Lawrence, 59, of Wilmington, Delaware, with multiple counts of rape of a child.The victim, now in her 20s, came forward last month, claiming the abuse happened for three years, beginning at the age of nine.The alleged sexual abuse occurred when the victim's mother left the child in the care of the defendant in various locations in Chester County.Lawrence is being held at the Chester County Prison on $250,000 bail.A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 4.