State trooper assigned to DEA task force hospitalized after law enforcement operation

An Illinois State Police officer assigned to a DEA task force has been taken to the hospital Thursday morning following an "unknown medical emergency."

The DEA confirms the task force officer was involved in a law enforcement operation overnight.

State police said the trooper is being treated at a local hospital. The trooper's condition is stable.

The officer was transported to the hospital from Chicago's Near West Side.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 9 a.m. A number of Chicago police officers and Illinois State Troopers could be seen standing in a parking lot. Several police vehicles blocked off the area.

Authorities did not release further details. This story will be updated as mode information is made available.
