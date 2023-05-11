Steve Chiappetti of The Albert restaurant demonstrates how to cook a steak and shares his recipe for strip steak with rosemary, garlic, lemon butter.

How to cook a steak with Steve Chiappetti of The Albert

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are cooking up a storm this week with the good stuff!

Steak house, steak recipe, how to cook steak, the albert, best steak, steak near me, Steve Chiappetti, steak near me, steak recipes, beef steak

Nothing beats a well seasoned, perfectly grilled filet or strip steak in Tracy's book!

Steve Chiappetti executive chef at The Albert in Streeterville is helped Tracy out Thursday.

Chiappetti talked about how his family owned a longtime meat company in Chicago and what to look for when shopping for a steak. He also said to let the meat sit out for at least 10 minutes before cooking.

Chiappetti also said to let the meat rest after taking it off the grill.

RECIPE:

Strip Steak with rosemary, garlic, lemon butter

12 ounce Strip steak

To make the spice blend

1 tbsp of granulated garlic

1 tbsp of granulated onion

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground rosemary

1 tsp cayenne pepper

To make the butter

# unsalted butter

2 clove peeled garlic

2 stem rosemary

1 tbsp whole grain mustard

To garnish the steak after cooked

A pinch of sea salt - large flakes

Ground fresh black pepper

Extra virgin olive oil

To prepare: Get your grill or cast-iron pan very hot and let the meat sit out a good 10 minutes before cooking. Rub the steak with the spice blend and a generous amount of olive oil. Place the steak directly onto the hot spot of the pan or grill. Let the steak get properly seared (it will have a nice, fully brown color all over). Flip and do the other side. Then, reduce heat on the pan to medium heat and keep rotating the steak till desired temperate. A 1-inch steak usually takes about 10 minutes to cook.

Remove from the pan and let it rest for a full 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle sea salt on top of the steak and then grind the black pepper over the top as well. Place a slice of the butter on top and serve.