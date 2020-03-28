Food & Drink

Lincoln Park Italian spot brings pizza, family activity to you with build-your-own kit during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Lincoln Park pizzeria and wine bar wants to provide customers with good food and an activity, while the COVID-19 outbreak is keeping everyone at home.

People can order Stella Barra's build-your-own pizza kit through DoorDash and other delivery providers, by calling 773-634-4101 or by visiting stellabarra.com/chicago.

Chef Ben Goodnick spoke with ABC 7 Chicago remotely Saturday about the kit.

Here's what it includes:

Build-Your-Own-Pizza Kits for $16.95 plus tax

  • 1 fresh pizza dough ball

  • All-purpose flour for stretching


  • Semolina flour for transferring

  • 1 serving tomato sauce

  • 1 serving fresh mozzarella cheese

  • Fresh basil, for topping
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    food & drinkchicagolincoln parkmeal deliverycoronaviruscoronavirus chicagopizzarestaurant
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
    2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
    36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
    Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
    Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
    Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
    Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
    Show More
    Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
    VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
    Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
    Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
    Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
    More TOP STORIES News