Lincoln Park Italian spot brings pizza, family activity to you with build-your-own kit during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Lincoln Park pizzeria and wine bar wants to provide customers with good food and an activity, while the COVID-19 outbreak is keeping everyone at home.
People can order Stella Barra's build-your-own pizza kit through DoorDash and other delivery providers, by calling 773-634-4101 or by visiting stellabarra.com/chicago
Chef Ben Goodnick spoke with ABC 7 Chicago remotely Saturday about the kit.
Here's what it includes:Build-Your-Own-Pizza Kits for $16.95 plus tax1 fresh pizza dough ballAll-purpose flour for stretchingSemolina flour for transferring1 serving tomato sauce1 serving fresh mozzarella cheeseFresh basil, for topping
