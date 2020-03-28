Lincoln Park Italian spot brings pizza, family activity to you with build-your-own kit during COVID-19 pandemic

1 fresh pizza dough ball

All-purpose flour for stretching

Semolina flour for transferring

1 serving tomato sauce

1 serving fresh mozzarella cheese

Fresh basil, for topping

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Lincoln Park pizzeria and wine bar wants to provide customers with good food and an activity, while the COVID-19 outbreak is keeping everyone at home.People can order Stella Barra's build-your-own pizza kit through DoorDash and other delivery providers, by calling 773-634-4101 or by visitingChef Ben Goodnick spoke with ABC 7 Chicago remotely Saturday about the kit.Here's what it includes: