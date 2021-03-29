Man stabbed in throat for refusing to give spare change in Near North; attacker in custody, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in the neck in Near North Sunday.The 52-year-old victim was walking down the street in the 700-block of North Michigan Avenue when he was approached by someone asking him for his spare change. When the victim refused, the person then allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the throat area, according to police.The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital initially in good condition, officials said.The victim and a witness were able to give police a description of the attacker, who was later located near Rush Street and Superior Avenue in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood and placed into custody.Charges are pending.