CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amy Morton is the founder of AMDP, an acronym for "Arnie Morton's Daughter's Place" in memory and honor to her dad.
After a 10-year hiatus from the industry to raise her three daughters, she returned strong in 2012 founding her restaurant group which owns and operates Found Kitchen & Social House and The Barn Steakhouse, which are located in in Evanston, and Stolp Island Social in Aurora.
At Found, she couldn't be more proud of her all-women team and continues to lead her restaurant group with strength, kindness, equity and inclusivity, knowing that creating places where people feel like they belong is paramount.
"It's fabulous," Morton said of having an all-women team. "It is the most natural, symbiotic relationship and culture."
Amy Morton blazes trail in Chicago area's restaurant industry with all-women management team
