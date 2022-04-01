Traffic

Chicago street sweeping season begins Friday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago street sweeping season begins Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's annual street sweeping season begins Friday.

That means bright orange parking restriction signs will be placed on streets where cleaning will take place. If you don't move, you'll get a ticket!

Keeping Chicago streets clean is a top priority for the department, and we work hard year-round to ensure garbage and debris are picked up in all areas of our city," said Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard. "We ask residents to help us keep Chicago clean by following the parking restrictions related to street sweeping."

The street sweeping season runs until mid-November. The full 2022 street sweeping schedule and be seen on the DSS website. Residents can also find out by calling 311.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoloopstreet sweeper
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CTA service disrupted after body found on tracks at Belmont
Woman, 72, shot while walking on sidewalk on North Side: CPD
2 shot, killed inside car on NW Side after argument with driver: CPD
Prepaid gas, CTA cards to be made available to Chicagoans: Lightfoot
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure
Light pole falls into West Town building after being hit by car
2 dead in Morgan Park house fire, CFD says
Show More
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: Cousin
Teens struggling with mental health amid pandemic: CDC
Family seeks help in solving West Side murder of Oak Park man
Irvin targeted in new attack ad launched by Democratic group
Trans rights activists speak out on Trans Day of Visibility 2022
More TOP STORIES News