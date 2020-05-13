street sweeper

Chicago street sweepers return next week, but won't enforce parking bans due to Illinois stay-at-home order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Dept. of Streets and Sanitation said it will resume its residential street sweeping program on Monday, May 18.

Residents are urged to review the schedule for sweeping dates using the city's ward map. However, the department said it will not be enforcing any no parking postings related to street sweeping at this time.

"It is critical we maintain the cleanliness of our streets, however, the department is cognizant that it may be difficult for residents to move vehicles during the Governor's stay at home order," the department said in a statement.

Residents are also able to track street sweepers in real time using the city's Sweeping Tracker tool.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoloopparkingtrafficstreet sweeper
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STREET SWEEPER
San Francisco announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets
Chicago unveils online street sweeper tracker
Street-sweeping season begins in Chicago; watch for those signs
Chicago street sweeping starts Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports record number of new COVID-19 cases as testing increases
DuPage County mayors anxious to reopen economy early
Child abuse cases increase during stay-at-home order
Chicago sets new rules for food delivery apps amid COVID-19
1 dead, 2 injured in Roseland shooting, police say
Cook County sheriff calls jail case 'constitutional whack-a-mole' as re-entry ministry surges
Family of pair who vanished 5 years ago in Gary hope new image will generate leads
Show More
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Blue Angels fly over Chicago in salute to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Northwestern University furloughs 250 staff, announces pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, still chilly
More TOP STORIES News