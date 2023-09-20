Here's what you need to know about strep throat.

Doctor shares how to prevent and treat strep throat this fall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fall can be sick season, which means strep throat infections are prevalent.

Strep is easily contagious and is known to circulate among school-aged kids.

Dr. Mary Rodgers, a scientist and virus hunter at Abbott, joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk about what you need to know about strep this fall.

"Strep throat is caused by Strep-A," Rodgers said. "Signs of strep include a fever, pain when swallowing, tiny red spots and swollen tonsils."

Rodgers said it is difficult to determine strep throat based on symptoms alone, as they are very similar to those of COVID-19 and other illnesses, which is why it is important to get tested for strep.

"You can get tests for strep at doctors' offices, clinics, and through an Abbott ID NOW test," Rodgers said. "You can find an 'ID NOW' test by searching ID NOW Locator to find one near you."

ID NOW is able to perform a strep test within six minutes, and it is able to detect other pathogens as well.

Rodgers said treating strep with antibiotics is the best way to prevent severe complications and its spread.